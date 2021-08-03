Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Declared: Class 10 result declared on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2021 has been declared. The Class 10 exam result can be checked by registered candidates on the official site of CBSE Result on cbseresults.nic.in.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 10th Result 2021. The Class 10 board result can be checked by candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams. The result link is available on the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in.

This year around 20 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams across the country. The Class 10 result can be checked on other platforms including DigiLocker, UMANG app, DigiResults, Result through IVRS and through SMS as well.

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

The Board has not released the merit list and the topper list this year as the exams were cancelled by the Board. The examination was cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the evalution criteria was released by the Board on the basis of which the result has been prepared. As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of internal tests and assessments held throughout the year.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the physical exams to be conducted by the Board soon. The physical exams would likely be conducted in August, 2021. More details will be available on the official website.

