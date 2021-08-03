CBSE 10th result 2021: Over 2.5 lakh score above 90% marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released class 10 result on Tuesday in which more than 2.5 lakh students have secured 90% and above marks. The CBSE 10th result 2021 has been declared for a total of 2097128 students on the basis of an alternative marking system as exams could not be held this year due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

99.04% of the total students have passed the CBSE class 10.

While 2,00,962 students have secured in the range of 90-95 percent, a total of 57,824 students comprising 2.76% of the total students have secured 95% and above, the CBSE has said.

The Board has not released the class 10 result of 16639 students.

Exam will be held for a total of 36,841 private students from August 16 to September 15.

In 2020, a total of 184358 students had secured above 90% marks out of which 41804 students had secured above 95% marks.

