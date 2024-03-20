Central Board of Secondary Education has concluded the CBSE Class 10 board examination 2024 on March 13, 2024. The examination started on February 15, 2024, at various exam centres across the country and abroad. The Class 10 board examination was conducted in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE 10th Result 2024: Class 10 over, what to expect next?

All the students who have appeared for the CBSE 10th board examination must be waiting for their results to be announced. However, the results will be declared in due course of time. The date and time of release of CBSE 10th Result 2024 has not been updated by the Board yet.

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in and also on CBSE Results at cbseresults.nic.in after it is announced. Students of Class 10 who have appeared for the board examination will be able to check the results on the official website by following the steps given below.

CBSE 10th Result 2024: How to check results

Visit the official website of CBSE Results at cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on CBSE 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from the official websites, the CBSE Class 10 results and marksheets will also be available on the Digilocker website and mobile app. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play store. The CBSE 10th result 2024 can also be checked on the UMANG app.

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 board examination 2024 is underway. The Class 12 examination started on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. The examination is conducted across the country and abroad at various exam centres in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.