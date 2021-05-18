Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 10th results likely to be delayed as marks submission date extended
CBSE 10th results likely to be delayed as marks submission date extended

CBSE 10th results 2021: The CBSE Class 10 board exam results are expected to be delayed as the board has extended the last date for submission of marks of students to the board by the schools
MAY 18, 2021
CBSE 10th results 2021: The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)

The CBSE Class 10 board exam results are expected to be delayed as the board has extended the last date for submission of marks of students to the board by the schools. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last date for submission of CBSE Class 10 marks by the school in the previous CBSE notification dated May 1, was June 5 for marks out of 80 based on formula suggested by CBSE and June 11 for internal assessment marks (out of 20).

According to the notification released on Tuesday, the schools can submit both these marks by June 30. The notification further says that dates for remaining activites can be decided by the results committee.

