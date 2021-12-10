Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE 10th Term 1 2021: English exam tomorrow, check sample paper, marking scheme

CBSE 10th Term 1 2021 English exam will be conducted tomorrow, December 11, 2021. Candidates can check the sample paper and marking scheme below. 
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE 10th Term 1 2021 English paper exam on December 11, 2021. The examination will be held in a single shift from 11.30 am to 1 pm across the country at various exam centres. 

The Board has released sample question paper and marking scheme of the exam to help the appearing students get acquainted with the exam pattern and marking scheme. 

As per the marking scheme, the examination will be for 90 minutes and maximum marks is 40. The question paper will comprise of three sections- Section A Reading, Section B Writing, and Grammer and Section C Literature. All the questions will carry equal marks. There will be no negative marking. 

Sample Paper link here 

Marking Scheme link here

Section A will comprise of 18 questions out of which a total of 14 questions will be attempted.  Section B will comprise of 12 questions out of which a total of 12 questions will be attempted. Section C will comprise of 30 questions out of which a total of 30 questions will be attempted. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the official website of CBSE. 

