CBSE term 2 Class 12 admit cards 2022 released, download link for hall tickets

CBSE term 2 Class 12 admit cards 2022: CBSE 12th admit cards for term 2 exams has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 10:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CBSE term 2 Class 12 admit cards 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE 12th term 2 exams admit cards. Candidates who have registered to appear for CBSE Class 12 Term 2 examination can download CBSE 12th admit cards through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 12  Term 2 exams will begin on April 26 and end on June 15, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. Students who have registered to write CBSE Class 12 term 2 exams can download their CBSE term 2 admit cards through these simple steps: 

Direct link to download CBSE 12th admit cards 2022

CBSE term 2 12th admit cards 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
  • Click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option.
  • Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to login.
  • The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a print out for future references.

CBSE Term 2 examination 2022 will be held on 50 percent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed by the Board earlier. The exam question papers will have both subjective and objective questions. The exam duration is for 2 hours and students will get 15 minutes reading time before commencement of the examination on all days. 

Topics
cbse cbse exam education
