CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, September 29, announced the CBSE Class 12 compartmental examinations results 2021. CBSE Class 12 Compartment Examination 2021 results can be checked on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2021

The CBSE Class 12 board annual exam results were declared on July 30 this year. Around 15 lakh students had registered for CBSE Class 12 exams 2021. The exam for Class 12 had to be cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases in the country. The Board later formed a committee to prepare the Class 12 evaluation criteria on the basis of which the results were prepared.

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2021

1 Visit the official website for CBSE results at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link that reads, “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021-Compartment”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The result will be displayed on the screen