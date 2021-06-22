CBSE 12th compartment: SC rejects plea seeking exam cancellation

Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed all the petitions filed for cancelling CBSE Compartment exams and against the evaluation scheme devised by CBSE and CISCE for marking Class 12 students. The special bench of A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said that the evaluation scheme is fair and reasonable and is in the larger interest of students.

The Supreme Court recorded Centre’s submission that the government has asked UGC to begin admissions for colleges after CBSE results of optional exam (if conducted are declared. This will also include students who want to appear for improvement exams.

The highest Court further added that the Board’s decision to cancel exams should not be revisited just because other exams are physically conducted across the country. SC observed that the students cannot be put under uncertainty. The Court also dismissed the challenge to cancel the exams for private and compartment students as the scheme provides for exams from August 15 to September 15.

Parents association and students had raised various concerns with regard to CBSE and CISCE evaluation schemes shared by the respective Boards for Class 12 results. According to some parents, many clauses were arbitrary and would be detrimental to future prospects of the students, as per the PTI report.

Also, a joint plea was filed by 1,152 students in the Supreme Court asking for directions to the CBSE for cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam and demanding parity with regular students. The private, compartment students of CBSE Class 12 demanded cancellation of their exams that is to be conducted in offline mode and to adopt a formula for evaluation of their in line with the assessment formula adopted by the Board for the regular students.

Meanwhile, the Board has developed a portal for the tabulation of marks/ grades of CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. The portal developed by the IT Department of the Board is now active and schools can implement the policy for the tabulation of marks.