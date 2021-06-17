Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 12th marking scheme: Board to adopt 30:30:40 formula, Centre to SC
board exams

CBSE 12th marking scheme: Board to adopt 30:30:40 formula, Centre to SC

CBSE 12th marking scheme: The Centre has told SC that the CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:02 PM IST
CBSE 12th marking scheme: The top court told Venugopal to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself, so that grievances of students can be taken care of.(File)

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive.

The top court told Venugopal to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself, so that grievances of students can be taken care of.

Venugopal assured the bench that a committee will be constituted for redressal of students' concern, if any.

It said that some outer timeline for declaration of results and proposed class 12 examination should also be specified.

The top court said that it is also rejected arguments of some of the petitioners that there shall be roll back of the decision to cancel Board exams.

The bench was hearing pleas seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse 12th result cisce class 12th result board exams 2021 covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP