The Central Board of Secondary Education has activated the link to apply for CBSE Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies. Candidates who want to get the scanned copy of Class 12 answer sheets can find the application link through the official website of CBSE at pvr.cbseit.in.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies application link activated, direct link here

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The Board took its official X account to make the announcement. The notice reads, "The online application facility for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now fully functional, and students may continue submitting their applications.

Students are advised that due to high volume of requests, temporary delays may occasionally be experienced, particularly in payment status updates. In such cases, repeated submissions should be avoided."

As per the official notice, to ensure that students seeking scanned copies of their answer books for grievance redressal be given the priority, they are requested to avail the facility first once the application resumes.

Students who want to obtain scanned copies for archival purposes will get the opportunity immediately after the current process of reevaluation is completed.

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{{^usCountry}} Direct link to apply for CBSE 12th Result 2026 scanned copies of answer sheets CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to apply for scanned copy of answer sheets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to apply for CBSE 12th Result 2026 scanned copies of answer sheets CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to apply for scanned copy of answer sheets {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To apply to obtain a scanned copy, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of CBSE at pvr.cbseit.in. Click on scanned copy application link available on the page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and fill the details. Once done, make the payment of application fee. Click on submit ad download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To apply to obtain a scanned copy, candidates can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of CBSE at pvr.cbseit.in. Click on scanned copy application link available on the page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and fill the details. Once done, make the payment of application fee. Click on submit ad download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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The application link will be deactivated on May 23, 2026. To get a scanned copy, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as fee. Earlier, the fee was ₹700/-, which has been reduced.

The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Processing charges shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

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