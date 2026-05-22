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CBSE 12th Result 2026: Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies application link activated, direct link here

The link to apply for CBSE Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies has been activated. The direct link is given here. 

Updated on: May 22, 2026 09:33 am IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Central Board of Secondary Education has activated the link to apply for CBSE Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies. Candidates who want to get the scanned copy of Class 12 answer sheets can find the application link through the official website of CBSE at pvr.cbseit.in.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies application link activated, direct link here

The Board took its official X account to make the announcement. The notice reads, "The online application facility for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now fully functional, and students may continue submitting their applications.

Students are advised that due to high volume of requests, temporary delays may occasionally be experienced, particularly in payment status updates. In such cases, repeated submissions should be avoided."

As per the official notice, to ensure that students seeking scanned copies of their answer books for grievance redressal be given the priority, they are requested to avail the facility first once the application resumes.

Students who want to obtain scanned copies for archival purposes will get the opportunity immediately after the current process of reevaluation is completed.

The application link will be deactivated on May 23, 2026. To get a scanned copy, candidates will have to pay 100/- as fee. Earlier, the fee was 700/-, which has been reduced.

The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Processing charges shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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