The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 12th Result 2026 on May 13. The overall pass percentage is 85.2%. Girls outperformed boys by 6.73 percentage points. Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62%, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest at 72.43%.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Ghaziabad’s Vardaan Gupta credits fixed timetable, 4-week revision strategy for 98.2% score

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Vardaan Gupta of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, has scored 98.2% in the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026. He scored 98 marks in English, 99 in Mathematics, 95 in Physics, 100 in Chemistry and 99 in Graphics.

While talking to HT Digital, Vardaan stresses the importance of fixed time blocks for school, tuition, and self-study, and having a 4-week revision strategy a month before exams helped his score well. He shares his preparation strategy, future goals and mistakes to avoid here.

1. What study routine helped you stay consistent throughout the academic year?

I adapted my routine around school (8:00 AM–2:00 PM). After school I reviewed notes briefly before tuition, and evenings (7:00–9:00 PM) were for revision and practice. I also used late-night sessions (10:30 PM–12:30 AM) for focused problem-solving on difficult topics. I followed a weekly plan with small daily targets and a Sunday review to reinforce retention.

2. How did you balance school, tuition, self-study, and personal time during board exam preparation?

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{{^usCountry}} I used fixed time blocks: school and tuition in the day, self-study in early morning and evening, and a one-hour relaxation slot after dinner. I treated the timetable flexibly when urgent tasks arose and kept short daily breaks to avoid burnout. 3. Which subjects were the most challenging for you, and how did you overcome difficulties in them? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I used fixed time blocks: school and tuition in the day, self-study in early morning and evening, and a one-hour relaxation slot after dinner. I treated the timetable flexibly when urgent tasks arose and kept short daily breaks to avoid burnout. 3. Which subjects were the most challenging for you, and how did you overcome difficulties in them? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Physics was toughest for concepts and problem variety; I solved many graded problems and discussed doubts with teachers. Organic Chemistry needed reaction charts and practice, and Mathematics improved through regular timed practice. Breaking topics into small parts and steady practice helped. 4. What role did NCERT textbooks play in your preparation strategy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Physics was toughest for concepts and problem variety; I solved many graded problems and discussed doubts with teachers. Organic Chemistry needed reaction charts and practice, and Mathematics improved through regular timed practice. Breaking topics into small parts and steady practice helped. 4. What role did NCERT textbooks play in your preparation strategy? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NCERTs were the foundation. I mastered textbook and exemplar problems first since boards often follow NCERT. After that, I used reference books and coaching material for extra practice. 5. Did you follow any special techniques for revision and time management before exams? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCERTs were the foundation. I mastered textbook and exemplar problems first since boards often follow NCERT. After that, I used reference books and coaching material for extra practice. 5. Did you follow any special techniques for revision and time management before exams? {{/usCountry}}

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I used spaced repetition and kept a formula/quick-notes notebook. In the month before exams I ran a 4-week revision timetable, prioritized weak areas, and did timed full-syllabus revisions to simulate exam conditions.

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6. How did you handle stress, pressure, or exam anxiety during the board season?

I maintained sleep hygiene (about 7 hours), short exercise breaks, and brief breathing or mindfulness exercises when anxious. Talking to family and friends also helped keep pressure in perspective.

7. Were mock tests and sample papers important in your preparation? How did they help?

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Yes. Mocks improved time management and highlighted weaknesses. After each test I did error analysis (conceptual, careless, time-related) and worked specifically to fix those issues, which raised accuracy and confidence.

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8. What mistakes do you think students commonly make while preparing for CBSE board exams?

Common mistakes: last-minute cramming, ignoring NCERT, skipping error analysis, using too many resources instead of mastering a few, and neglecting sleep and revision schedules.

9. Who motivated or supported you the most during your journey to becoming a topper?

My family provided emotional support, teachers and tuition mentors cleared doubts, and peers offered accountability and healthy competition.

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10. What are your future plans and career goals after achieving this success in CBSE boards?

Having completed JEE Advanced and BITSAT, I’m focusing on securing admission where I performed best and preparing for the academic transition. I plan to join the chosen engineering program, specialize in computer science or electrical engineering, and work on AI or sustainable-technology projects.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Papri Chanda ...Read More Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines. Read Less

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