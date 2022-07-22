CBSE 12th Results 2022: Only 30% weightage to term 1 theory exams

CBSE Results 2022: Thirty per cent weightage has been given to term 1 exam in the case of theory exams, not 50%, in order to prepare Class 12 final results, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Friday while announcing board exam results for the 2022 batch of students. CBSE Class 12 results 2022 live updates

Rest of the theory marks (70%) comes from term 2, it said, and added that for practicals, equal weightage (50-50) has been given to theory marks. This move has most likely made a huge impact in the overall results of students.

CBSE said it was brought to the board’s attention that many students could not perform at their best during term 1 exam, which was held in MCQ pattern and term 2 exam was ‘positive’ for them.

Recommendations were sought from school principals and officials, and a majority of them suggested going with the 30-70 formula, according to the board.

Final results of CBSE Class 12 students were announced on July 22, in which the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71%, considerably better than 2020, when written exams for final year students were held last time.

Term 1 exam and controversies

CBSE’s term 1 question papers of Class 10 English and Class 12 Social Science subjects were under fire for controversial statements and questions.

In Social Science, a question asked about the Gujarat riots of 2002 raised many eyebrows. In English, a passage allegedly made ‘misogynistic’ remarks, which was discussed in the Parliament, and was later dropped by the board.