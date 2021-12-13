CBSE English term 1: Board to award full marks to all for controversial passage

The CBSE on Monday accepted that a passage in one set of Class 10 English paper was not in accordance with the guidelines of the Board with regard to setting of question papers. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that as per the recommendation of the committee of subject experts, it has decided to drop the passage and its accompanying questions. Further, it has also said that full marks will be awarded to all the students.

Additionally, in order to ensure uniformity and parity, the Board has said, it will give full marks to students for passage number 1 for all sets of the question paper of class 10 English language and literature.

This decision of the Board comes a day after it had released a statement in the backdrop of complaints raised against one of the English passages where women are shown in regressive light.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter objecting to the question paper.

CBSE class 10 English paper was held on December 11.

This year, the Board is holding annual exams for class 10 and 12 in two terms. The exam is being held in OMR mode.

