CBSE 12th results 2022: Yuvakshi Vig tops in Noida region with perfect score

CBSE 12th results 2022: At a perfect score of 500/500, Sector 137 resident Yuvakshi Vig was on cloud nine as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 board examination results on Friday. A student of Amity International School, Yuvakshi scored 100 on 100 in all five of her main subjects in class 12 board examinations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exhilarated at the results, Yuvakshi celebrated the day with her school teachers, friends and family by distributing sweets and gathering congratulatory messages. "I knew I would get good marks as my exams went well but I never expected that I would get a 100% score. The feeling is surreal," she said.

"Gautam Budh Nagar class 12 student Yuvakshi has topped in Noida region with a perfect score. In this district, 16510 students appeared for class 12 board exams of which 9425 were boys and 7085 were girls. The pass percentage of the district was 91.53," said Piyush Sharma, regional officer (Noida region), CBSE.

Mrigank Pawagi at Vishwa Bharati Public School (VBPS) in Noida scored 499 out of 500 marks. "The class 12 CBSE results have made students happy as the pass percentage has been very high even with the new pattern," said Veera Pandey, principal at VBPS, Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a new exam pattern for class 12 this year and Delhi University admissions also being conducted through entrance exams, the 18-year-old hopes to get into a DU college to pursue clinical psychology. "If there wouldn't have been an entrance examination for Delhi University this year, Yuvakshi would have directly got admission at the college of her choice. However, she will be appearing for the CUET entrance exams next," said Anupa Vig, her mother.

As per CBSE, a 90-minute Term 1 examination with objective type questions was held in November 2021 while Term 2 examinations were conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022 that included subjective type questions. For final results, in case of theory papers, 30% weightage has been given to term 1 and 70% to term 2. In practical, equal weightage has been given to both terms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The overall pass percentage of Noida region was 90.24%. Noida region includes 18 districts: Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Etah, Firozabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hathras, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Mathura, Meerut, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Shamli.

At DPS Noida, Bhavya Nayak scored 99.4% in the class 12 CBSE board exams. "I was in class sixth when I read an interview by that year's CBSE topper and instantly wished to be in her shoes. As I have topped in my school, my dream has come true; this is the perfect ending for my school journey," she said.

A.K. Sharma, principal of Apeejay School, Noida said, "Out of 254 students who appeared for the exam, an overwhelming 76 students have secured 90% and above in aggregate. We are very happy with the results of our students".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi Basu Roy, President, All India Principals Association, GB Nagar said that this time National Education Policy 2020 gave every child an opportunity to fare well. "With the new education policy, each student was able to select their subjects out of a variety of options which has led to good results," she said.

Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society added, "Division of syllabus into two parts by the CBSE and holding board exams in two terms helped the students in getting good marks".

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad district, 18062 students appeared for class 12 board exams of which 10280 were boys and 7782 were girls. The district fared with a pass percentage of 92.02.

At Cambridge School Indirapuram (CSI), Ghaziabad, Oorja Aggarwal topped with 99.4%. "The pandemic threw up a big challenge for all of us, especially our students. The new pattern in the board exam this year also added uncertainty among the students but the students got together to face the challenge and overcame the hardships with flying colours," said Hardeep Kaur, principal at CSI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangeeta Mukherjee Roy, principal at DPS Ghaziabad, Meerut Road said, "The toppers in our school have scored 99.4% and we are very proud of their results".

Many students overcame several hardships as well. At Silver Line Prestige School, class 12 student Soni Singh lost her right hand in an accident last year. She scored 79.8% in the CBSE class 12 board exams.

"I had dreams to become a doctor but in June 2021, just as I had started my class 12, my right hand had to be amputated as I was involved in an accident. It took months of therapy and focus to get back on track but gradually I gained my confidence. I used a writer to give my exams as I was still not comfortable writing with left hand," said Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that while earlier she dreamt of becoming a doctor, she now wants to become a civil servant.

At DPS Indirapuram, another class 12 student went through a tumultuous time due to the pandemic when he lost his father in May 2021.

"My father always dreamt of seeing me succeed in life. I hope I have made my father and family proud," said Sambhav Agarwal who scored 74% in the board exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON