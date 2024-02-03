CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12 awaited: How, where to check hall tickets

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. The hall tickets for Class 10, 12 board examination, when released, will be available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 for Class 10, 12 awaited: How, where to check

CBSE Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on March 13, 2024 and the Class 12 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. Both Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The admit card will contain details about- roll number, date of birth, name of examination, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s/ guardian’s name, name of examination centre, category of PwD, admit card ID and subjects in which appearing with date of examination.

CBSE Board Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on Pariksha Sangam link available on the home page.

A new page will open where schools will have to select the schools link.

Again click on pre exam activities link and a new page will open.

Click on CBSE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.