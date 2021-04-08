CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10,12 sample paper released, here’s how to download

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers. The Board has released the Class 10, 12 sample papers for all subjects on the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

The sample papers have been released along with their marking schemes on the official site of CBSE. Candidates who will be appearing for the Class 10, 12 Board examination can download the sample papers by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download Class 10 sample papers here

Direct link to download Class 12 sample papers here

CBSE Board Exam 2021: How to download sample papers

• Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

• Click on CBSE Board Exam 2021 sample papers available on the top bar of the page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12.

• Download the subject wise sample paper available on the newly opened page.

• If needed candidates can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the revised date sheet, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam will commence from May 4, but Class 10th exam will end on June 7 and Class 12th on June 14.

As per the guidelines issued by the Board, students who will be tested positive of COVID19 will be allowed to reappear for the papers on a later date in their respective schools. Accordingly, schools are asked to report to the CBSE regional office in such a case latest by June 11.