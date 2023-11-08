CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Class 10 Standard Mathematics sample paper details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations from February 15. These exams are likely to end by April 10. Detailed date sheets will be released on cbse.gov.in. Ahead of board exams, CBSE has issued sample papers and marking schemes for both Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. Students can download it from cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10 Standard Mathematics sample paper details