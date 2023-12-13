Central Board of Secondary Education has released SOPs and guidelines for CBSE Board Exam 2024 practicals. The Class 10, 12 practical exam SOPs and guidelines can be checked by all candidates and other stakeholders on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: SOPs and guidelines for Class 10, 12 practicals out

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official notice reads, “to bring in uniformity of instructions and to ensure the correctness of procedures Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment of both the classes have been prepared by the Board.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The practical examinations for Class 10, 12 will be conducted by all the schools from January 1 till February 14, 2024. The SOPs and guidelines can be checked on the official notice. Important ones are given below.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: SOPs and guidelines

The marks of all practical examinations shall be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams. The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of the respective class. While uploading the marks, schools, internal examiner and the eternal examination shall ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded. Practical answer books will not be supplied by the Board for Class 10, the school shall make all arrangements themselves. Once the exams are over, the practical answer books of the students are not required to be sent to the regional office. Eternal examiners will be appointed by the Board in each school for conducting practical examinations and project assessments in the specific subjects. The payments of all the functionaries deployed for duties if proposed to be made through the Integrated Payment System only unless otherwise instructed. Incase, it is observed that directions of the Board have not been complied with by the schools, the Board reserve its right to cancel the practical examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}