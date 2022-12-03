CBSE Exam Dates 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 time table likely soon at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Exam Dates 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 soon. The Class 10, 12 time table when released by the Board will be available on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
As per past trends, the Board will likely release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for these classes will begin on February 15, 2023 and going by the previous year trends, they release the time table 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam.
This year, CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam date sheet and other details here.
Follow all the updates here:
CBSE Timetable 2023: Data correction window to close on December 6
Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the CBSE Board Exams 2023 LOC data correction window on November 30. The link will close on December 6, 2022. The schools can make the correction in students data online only based on the school records.
CBSE Time Table: Winter bound schools practical exams ongoing
The practical exams for the winter bound schools are ongoing. The exams were started on November 15, 2022 and will end on December 14, 2022 in all the winter bound schools.
CBSE Exam Schedule: From February 15
CBSE Exam Schedule has not released, but the Board had announced that the examination will be conducted from February 15, 2022 for both Class 10 and Class 12 across the country and abroad.
CBSE Exam Dates 2023: Practical exams from January 1, 2023
The Board will conduct the Practical exams/ Project/ Internal Assesment for the session 2022-23 from January 1, 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad except for winter bound areas.
CBSE Exam: When can datesheet be released
CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023: List of websites to download
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10: How to download
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the exam dates and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Where to check time table
cbse.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
CBSE Date Sheet: Likely to release soon
