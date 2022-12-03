CBSE Exam Dates 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 time table likely soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Exam Dates 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 soon. The Class 10, 12 time table when released by the Board will be available on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

As per past trends, the Board will likely release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for these classes will begin on February 15, 2023 and going by the previous year trends, they release the time table 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam.

This year, CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam date sheet and other details here.