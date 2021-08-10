CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 offline date sheet to release today

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Board Exams 2021 timetable on August 10, 2021. The Board will announce Class 10, 12 offline date sheets for improvement, compartment, private and patrachar exams for all the students today. The date sheet will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

CBSE has released the Class 12 board exam result on July 30 and the Class 10 board exam result on August 3, 2021. Those candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the physical exams to be conducted by the Board. The Board will conduct the improvement and compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from August 16 to September 15, 2021.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Offline Exams 2021 date sheet to be announced today. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 10, 2021

The compartment and improvement exams will be conducted at the designated centres in the country and in foreign countries abroad. The exams will be conducted following the COVID19 protocols.

The portal will be made available soon for registration for the students who are not satisfied with their results prepared based on the tabulation policy of 2021 and wish to improve their performance. As per the notice dated August 2, candidates whose results could not be prepared on the basis of tabulation policy in 2021 will be automatically allowed to appear in the examination.