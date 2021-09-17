Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Board Exams 2022: Schools to begin Class 10, 12 LOC submissions from today

CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 LOC submissions to begin today. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Central Board of Secondary Education has asked the schools to submit the list of candidates, LOC of Class 10, 12 for CBSE Board Exams 202-22. The collection of data of eligible candidates through LOC will be made available from September 17, 2021. Schools can submit the LOC through the official site of e-Pariksha link given on the CBSE website on cbse.gov.in. 

The Board has urged the schools to submit LOC timely as per schedule as Term I exams will be conducted on November/December 2021. The last date to submit the list of candidates is till September 30, 2021. 

Schools in India will have to pay 1500/- as application fees per candidate for 5 subjects and schools outside India will have to pay 10000/- per candidate for 5 subjects. 1200/- will have to be paid by schools in India for 5 subjects for SC/ST candidates of government schools of Delhi. 300 will be charged for additional/ optional subject per candidate for schools in India. For schools outside India, 2000 will be charged for additional/ optional subject per candidate. 

As per the official notice, the Board has asked the schools to ensure that students sponsored are their own regular and bonafide students, no bonafide students name is left unsponsored, students are not from any unauthorized/ unaffiliated schools, students are regularly attending classes and students are not registered with any other School Education Board. 

