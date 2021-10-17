CBSE board exams 2022: Term 1 date sheet tomorrow

For the first term of class 10, 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the complete date sheet on Monday, October 18. The CBSE date sheet will be released on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

This year, the CBSE board exams will be held in two terms. This decision has been taken in view of situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic due to which academic learning suffered a severe hit. Board exams could not be held in the country, in 2021, due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

“This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session,” the Board had said in July regarding the new format of board exams.

First, examinations of minor subjects will be held, thereafter, examinations of major subjects will be conducted, the board has said.

The term exams will be of 90 minutes duration and will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view of winter session. The reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes for all categories of candidates.

Practical exams will be held before the term exams are over.

The final result of class 10, 12 will be declared after the second term exam.