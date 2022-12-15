CBSE warns against fake website seeking money for 10th, 12th boards admit card

Central Board of Secondary Education has issued notice against fake website of the Board. The fake website with address cbsegovt.com has been asking money for downloading CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit cards from students, schools and parents.

As per the official notice issued by CBSE, the fake website is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE Class X and XII 2023 Examinations.

The Board has asked the students and other stakeholder to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites. CBSE has further clarified that it does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exams or any other exams.

Earlier the day, PIB had also called out the fake website which was allegedly demanding registration fee from CBSE board exam 2023 candidates. The government agency had also informed that a purported date sheet for the upcoming CBSE board examinations (2023) is circulating on social media which is also fake.

Candidates and other are advised to keep a check on the official website of CBSE which is cbse.gov.in for latest updates on any exams or other information.