CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow, board issues notice

Published on Feb 14, 2023 08:07 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10, 12 will begin tomorrow, February 15, 2023. Candidates can check the important notice issued by the Board.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10, 12 from February 15, 2023 onwards. The examination will be conducted till April 5, 2023 at more than 7250 centres across the country and 26 countries abroad.

The Board ahead of the exams have issued a notice with guidelines, exam details and information regarding Class 10, 12 board exams.

As per the notice, around 38,83,710 lakh students will appear for the examination out of which 2186940 candidates will appear for Class 10 exams and 1696770 candidates will appear for Class 12 exams. The Class 10 examination will be conducted for 16 days and will conclude on March 21, 2023 and Class 12 examination will be conducted for 36 days and will end on April 5, 2023.

The Board has fixed the time table in such a manner that students are getting sufficient time for the purpose of preparation of the examination in all the subjects. Candidates will have to reach the exam centres before 10 am on exam days. They should go in school uniform and with school identity card in addition to admit card issued by the Board.

