CBSE 2023 Live: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 time table, admit card

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet likely soon. The Board however has not shared by exact date of release of datesheet, but it is expected to be out by this month.
Once released, the Class 10, 12 time table will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
According to past trends, the CBSE board exam time table is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination. The Board has already announced that CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from February 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. So, candidates can expect the datesheet to be released this month.
-
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 02:56 PM
CBSE Class 10 Exam Date 2023: Practical dates
CBSE 10th practicals will begin from January 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad. The practical examination will be conducted by the external examiners appointed by the Board.
-
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 02:51 PM
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet: Where to check time table
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet when announced can be checked on CBSE official website.
cbse.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
-
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 02:46 PM
-
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 02:40 PM
