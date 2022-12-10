Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exams 2023: Imp notice out for subject marks break up & practicals

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Imp notice out for subject marks break up & practicals

board exams
Published on Dec 10, 2022 09:44 AM IST

CBSE has released an important notice for subject marks breakup and practicals. Candidates can check the official notice below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice on CBSE Board Exams 2023 on December 9, 2022. The official notice carries directives and information on subject break up and practical exams. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the notice, the Board has decided to aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of the exams after they observed that schools were committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical/ project/ internal assessments. CBSE in this context has released a list of subjects for class 10, 12 containing the subject marks breakup and practical exam details in it.

The notice comprises of subject code, subject name, maximum marks for theory exams, maximum marks for practical exams, maximum marks for project assessment, maximum marks for internal assessment, whether external examiner will be appointed for practical/ project assessment, whether practical answer book will be provided by the Board and type of answer books that will be used in theory exams.

The practical exams will begin on January 1, 2023 and the annual theory exams for class 10, 12 will commence from February 15, 2023.

Official Notice Here 

