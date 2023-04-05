CBSE Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Class 12 Psychology paper ends, exam analysis here

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Board Exams 2023 Class 12 Psychology paper today, April 5, 2023. The board examination will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

Students who are appearing for the examination must reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the examination. The Board will give 15 minutes extra time to students before the examination to examination to read the question papers thoroughly.

Today is the last day of CBSE Board Exams 2023. The examination for both Class 10, 12 was started on February 15, 2023. The Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams will end today, April 5. Latest updates on exam day guidelines, exam analysis, students reaction, expert views will be available below.