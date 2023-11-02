Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Class 10, 12 practical exam dates. Candidates who will appear for practical examination can check the notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 practical exam dates out at cbse.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The practical exams will begin on January 1 and will end on February 15, 2024 for both classes 10 and 12 across the schools affiliated to CBSE. For winter bound schools, the practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment for the session 2023-24 for both Class 10, 12 will be conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2023.

The Board for winter bound schools practical exams have directed to conduct the exams in two or three session in a day if the number of students is more than 30 to ensure fair and proper assessment.

CBSE board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10, 12 will begin on February 15 and will end on April 10, 2024. These exams will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days, read the notice which was released on July 12, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the date sheet of CBSE Board exams 2024 Class 10, 12 have not been released by the Board yet. For 2023 board exams, the timetable for 10th, 12th was released on last week of December 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates and details about the date sheet and other information.