Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams cancelled; Students, parents welcome decision
board exams

CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams cancelled; Students, parents welcome decision

CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams: Students and parents heaved a sigh of relief as the government announced cancellation of Class 12 board examination on Tuesday in view of the coronavirus situation.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:12 PM IST
The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.(Getty Images)

Students and parents heaved a sigh of relief as the government announced cancellation of Class 12 board examination on Tuesday in view of the coronavirus situation.

The "cancelboardexams" hashtag which had been trending on Twitter for a fortnight gave way to the "boardexamscancelled" chorus within minutes of the announcement.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

"The delay in holding exams was getting on my nerves. Preparing for exams wasn't the issue but the uncertainty was affecting me badly," said Supriya Bamba, a Class 12 student.

Another student, Mamoor Akhter, shared on Twitter, "Thankful for the announcement of cancellation of CBSE Class XII Board Exams this year. The student-friendly decision, keeping health & safety of our youth paramount, will bring a great relief to anxious parents & teachers as well."

For Ayush Gautam, the decision has brought a "big relief" while for Ruhi Bansal, it is end of anxiety as she packs her bag for Ireland where she has already secured an admission.

"I was really worried if the exams will be postponed to August, I will not be able to report on time for my semester even if the university granted me some relief on account of Covid situation. I am glad the anxiety is over," she said.

Parents also heaved a sigh of relief and thanked the government for taking a "considerate" decision.

"It is definitely a considerate decision. It was long awaited," said Priya Sharma, mother of a Class 12 student.

For Ritu Dhiman, the decision has ended anxiety about risk of COVID-19 infection if her son goes to exam centres.

"However, the actual relief will come when the evaluation criteria is announced so we know that the efforts of good students will not go waste," she said.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

According to the evaluation criteria announced for class 10 students , while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

Amid continuing demands for cancellation of exams by a large section of students and parents, the ministry had called a high-level meeting last Sunday to deliberate on the issue which was also attended by state education ministers and education secretaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse exams cancelled cisce board exams cisce class 12th result exam cancelled board exams 2021 covid-19 covid recovery
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP