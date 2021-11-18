Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exam 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea for hybrid exams today
board exams

CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exam 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea for hybrid exams today

Supreme Court to hear plea for hybrid mode exams for CBSE, CISCE Term 1 exams 2021 today, November 18, 2021. 
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exam 2021: Supreme Court to hear plea for hybrid exams today
Published on Nov 18, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Supreme Court on Thursday, November 18 will hear petition for seeking directions to CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exam 2021 to be conducted in hybrid- offline and online or blended mode. 

The plea has been filed by six students of the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations against both board’s decision to conduct the term 1 examination in offline mode only. These six students have alleged that the entire exercise of the boards in conducting the term one or semester one examinations in offline mode only is “patently unreasonable. 

The petition filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala further states that the offline exams will put the students at risk of COVID19 infection. 

CBSE Term 1 board exams for minor subjects have already commenced on November 16 onwards for Class 12 and from November 17 for Class 10. The first semester exams of the CISCE are scheduled to begin on November 22 for Class 12 and from November 29 for Class 10. 

RELATED STORIES

While CBSE will be using OMR for assessment of both Class 10, 12 in Term 1 exams, CISCE will issue a computer-generated mark sheet that will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject / paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam cbse cisce
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: MSBSHSE Class 10 registration begins tomorrow 

Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021: SEBA HSLC, AHM result declared, check here 

UP Board Improvement Result 2021: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result declared, check here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP