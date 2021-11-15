Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE, CISCE term 1 exams: Students' plea seeking hybrid mode of exam in SC today
board exams

CBSE, CISCE term 1 exams: Students' plea seeking hybrid mode of exam in SC today

CBSE board exams will begin on November 16. The exams of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) would commence on November 22.
CBSE, CISCE term 1 board exam: SC to hear plea seeking hybrid mode of exam today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea by students seeking directions to CBSE and CISCE on conducting term 1 board exams in hybrid mode, giving a choice to students to opt for online or offline exam. Both the boards are all set to conduct term 1 exams in offline mode.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the board exams on Tuesday, November 16. The exams of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) would commence on November 22.

The plea, filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala, said the ensuing exams be conducted in hybrid mode with an option to choose between offline and online examination.

“Consent assumes significance as exams directly relate to the mental health of the petitioners requiring a conducive and voluntary atmosphere to ensure a fair assessment. It is common knowledge that the third wave of COVID pandemic is predicted,” the plea said.

“Even if the respondents (boards and others) wanted to conduct the examinations on the said dates, it had sufficient time and resources to plan it carefully and consider the concerns raised in the present petition,” it said adding that the proposed current system of offline examination is “fraught with bad planning and lack of application of mind” which will further adversely prejudice the students.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, even as Delhi government has ordered schools to remain shut till November 20, the CBSE has said that the board exams will be held as per schedule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cisce
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE class 12 term 1 board exam begins tomorrow

Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022: GSBSHSE SSC, HSSC time table released 

Plea in SC seeks hybrid option in ensuing board examinations

Maha state board to refund exam fees of 2021 class 10 and 12 board students
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP