CBSE, CISCE term 1 exams: Students' plea seeking hybrid mode of exam in SC today

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea by students seeking directions to CBSE and CISCE on conducting term 1 board exams in hybrid mode, giving a choice to students to opt for online or offline exam. Both the boards are all set to conduct term 1 exams in offline mode.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the board exams on Tuesday, November 16. The exams of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) would commence on November 22.

The plea, filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala, said the ensuing exams be conducted in hybrid mode with an option to choose between offline and online examination.

“Consent assumes significance as exams directly relate to the mental health of the petitioners requiring a conducive and voluntary atmosphere to ensure a fair assessment. It is common knowledge that the third wave of COVID pandemic is predicted,” the plea said.

“Even if the respondents (boards and others) wanted to conduct the examinations on the said dates, it had sufficient time and resources to plan it carefully and consider the concerns raised in the present petition,” it said adding that the proposed current system of offline examination is “fraught with bad planning and lack of application of mind” which will further adversely prejudice the students.

Meanwhile, even as Delhi government has ordered schools to remain shut till November 20, the CBSE has said that the board exams will be held as per schedule.

