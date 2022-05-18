CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography papers today

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography term 2 examination, 2022 on May 18. The papers will begin at 10:30 am and continue till 12:30 pm.

Sample papers of these subjects are available on the CBSE academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students should follow all the COVID-19 instructions during their exams. They need to produce a copy of the admit card during the exam.

Paper analysis and other details will be available after the papers are over.