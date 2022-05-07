CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 LIVE: Class 12th Chemistry, 10th Sanskrit papers underway
- CBSE Class 12 Chemistry, Class 10 Sanskrit exams started at 10:30 am. The papers will end at 12 pm. Latest updates here.
CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting term 2 exams for Class 12 Chemistry and Class 10 Sanskrit subjects on May 7, Monday. The papers started at 10:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm. Analysis of papers and students' reaction will be available soon after the paper ends.
Students need to bring their admit cards to the exam centre and follow the COVID-19 related guidelines.
Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct semester 2 examinations for ISC Mass Media & Communication and Fashion Designing - Paper 1 subjects from 2 pm.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 07 May 2022 11:01 AM
CBSE term 2: Arrangements at exam centres
The board has spent ₹5,000 per exam centre and ₹5 per student on exam days for infrared thermometer and other arrangements in view of COVID-19.
Sat, 07 May 2022 10:36 AM
CBSE term 2 papers begin
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry and Class 10 Sanskrit exams started at 10:30 am. The duration of these papers is 2 hours.
Sat, 07 May 2022 10:12 AM
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry exam analysis
Analysis of the Class 12 Chemistry paper will be available after 12:30 pm, when the exam ends.
Sat, 07 May 2022 10:01 AM
Timing of CBSE board exam 2022
Papers begin at: 10:30 am
Papers end at: 12: 30 pm, except for some minor papers
Duration: 2 hours
Type of questions: Both objective and subjective
Sat, 07 May 2022 09:59 AM
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry, Class 10 Sanskrit papers begin soon
The CBSE will conduct Class 12 Chemistry and Class 10 Sanskrit paper exams on May 7 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Sat, 07 May 2022 09:50 AM
CBSE term 2 Class 12 Chemistry: Log table not allowed
Candidates should note that they are not allowed to use log tables for the Chemistry paper. The instruction has been given in the sample question paper.
Sat, 07 May 2022 09:48 AM
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry: Marking scheme
There will be 12 questions in the question paper divided into 3 sections, as per the sample question paper. There will be internal choice between questions. Here are more details:
Section A (Questions 1 to 3): Very short answer type questions, 2 marks each.
Section B (4-11) Short answer type questions, 3 marks each.
Section C (Question no. 12) Case based, 5 marks.
All questions in the paper are compulsory. Maximum marks in the theory paper is 35.
Sat, 07 May 2022 09:46 AM
CBSE term 2 exam day guidelines
- Candidates should reach the exam centre well ahead of time.
- They must carry a copy of the admit card.
- Read the instructions mentioned on the question paper and answer booklet before writing answers.
- Write your centre code and roll number on the first page of the answer booklet, and on continuation sheets.
Sat, 07 May 2022 09:42 AM
CBSE, CISCE term 2 papers for May 7
CBSE Class 10: Sanskrit
CBSE Class 12: Chemistry
ISC: Mass Media & Communication and Fashion Designing - Paper 1
ICSE: No exam on May 7