Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam: 10 points for students
board exams

CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam: 10 points for students

CBSE class 10 and 12 term 1 board exam will commence on November 17 and November 16, respectively.
CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam: 10 points for students
Published on Nov 07, 2021 09:30 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The first bifurcated board exams for CBSE class 10 and 12 students will commence on November 17 and November 16, respectively. The board exam will be held for 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Schools have been asked to conduct practical exams latest by December 23.

This is the first term of CBSE board exams 2022. The second term exam will be held in the month of March-April. While the exam scheduled to begin this month will be objective in nature, the second term exam will be subjective or objective as per the condition of the COVID-19 in the country, the CBSE has said.

CBSE term 1 board exams 2022: 10 points

  1. Exams for major subjects will be held as per the CBSE datesheet
  2. Exams for minor subjects will be conducted by the CBSE by making groups in such a manner that exams are held in minimum time
  3. The exam duration will be 90 minutes
  4. In view of winter seas, the exam will begin at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am.
  5. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time before the start of the exam
  6. For the term 1 exam, there will be no external examiner
  7. Customized OMRs will be sent to the exam centres
  8. Separate sheet will be provided for rough work
  9. Students will be issued roll numbers on November 9
  10. CBSE board exams 2022 final result will be declared after the completion of the second term exam or following the pre-set guidelines in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country during March-April.

RELATED STORIES

“Schools, parents and students will strictly follow covid guidelines as mentioned in the guidelines to be provided by CBSE to the CS,” the CBSE has said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse boards
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Roll numbers of candidates to release on November 9 

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Notice on exam duration and important instructions issued

MP Board Exams 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 12 

NIOS class 10, 12 hall tickets released, know how to download
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP