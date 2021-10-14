CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam datesheet on October 18

The date sheet of class 10, 12 term 1 board exams will be released on October 18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday. First, examinations of minor subjects will be held, thereafter, examinations of major subjects will be conducted, the board added.

All the exams will be held offline, the board has said.

Regarding the term 1 exam, the board has said each exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The exam will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view of winter session, the board has said. The reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes for all categories of candidates.

Practical exams will be held before the term exams are over.

The final result of class 10, 12 will be declared after the second term exam.

This year, the Board has divided the academic session into two parts with approximately 50% syllabus in each term. “This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session,” the Board had said in July.

