Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam datesheet on October 18
board exams

CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam datesheet on October 18

CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam date sheet will be released on October 18. The exam will be held in offline mode, the board has said.
CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 board exam dates on Oct 18, exams to be held offline
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The date sheet of class 10, 12 term 1 board exams will be released on October 18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday. First, examinations of minor subjects will be held, thereafter, examinations of major subjects will be conducted, the board added. 

All the exams will be held offline, the board has said.

Regarding the term 1 exam, the board has said each exam will be of 90 minutes duration. The exam will start at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view of winter session, the board has said. The reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes for all categories of candidates.

Practical exams will be held before the term exams are over.

The final result of class 10, 12 will be declared after the second term exam.

This year, the Board has divided the academic session into two parts with approximately 50% syllabus in each term. “This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session,” the Board had said in July.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse boards
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NIOS class 10, 12 exams begin on November 11

Bihar Board inter exam 2022: BSEB asks schools to hold sent-up test by Nov 7

Bihar Board, BSEB, releases dummy admit cards for inter exam 2022

SC seeks CBSE's response on pleas alleging Board failed to compute Class 12 mark
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP