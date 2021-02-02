The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the schedule for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, on its official website.

Once the date sheets are released, students of class 10 and 12 will be able to check the CBSE Board exam time table 2021 online at cbse.gov.in.

Earlier on December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced that the CBSE board examinations will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The results for which will be declared by July 15, 2021.

How to check CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the CBSE board exam date sheet link

The CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the date sheet and take its print out for future use.