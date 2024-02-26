CBSE Class 10 exam 2024: English Paper was easy but grammar tricky, says students

LUCKNOW: CBSE class 10 students in Lucknow found the English subject question paper to be easy, the grammar section was a little tricky. CBSE class 10 students in Lucknow find English paper easy with tricky grammar section(HT Photo)

Vigyata a student, a student of GD Goenka Public School said the paper to be easy, of moderate difficulty. The grammar section was a little tricky. Ujjawal Singh said that most of the questions were practiced in school hence were easy to answer. He said, “The practice of sample papers made it very easy for us to attempt question paper.”

According to Neil Kalra, a student from the same school, "The paper was moderate and could be finished within time though the Grammar section was a little lengthy".

Many students found the comprehension passage a little bit of a challenge and time consuming. On the whole the paper was easy to attempt and students were quite pleased after the examination and are expecting good marks.

Kaneez Fatima, a student of Lucknow Public School, South City said, “The paper was too easy. It went smoothly but it was lengthy. The passage was not too much competency based, it was all factual stuff.” Tarun Tiwari, a student of LPS Sector - D said, “The paper was standard but a bit time taking as all the questions were of logical reasoning specially of RTCs which required definitely basic knowledge about each topic.Writing section even was not very difficult.”

Saumya Mishra of LPS, Sector - I said, “As per the latest CBSE curriculum the competency based questions slightly showed their supremacy in the long answer type questions. The Unseen Passages were simple and to the point. The creative writing section was also not challenging. The level of questions was easy to medium. Questions required detailed answers which eventually made the paper lengthy but time management was the key.”

Harmeet Kaur, English co-ordinator said, "The question paper was aptly and profoundly designed keeping in view both the standard and the quality. It may be scoring if the students didn't lack the analytical comprehension of the demand of each segment; otherwise, the Grammar as well as the Reading Section both were based on moderate difficulty level. Innovative/ Creative approach can be well assessed specifically from the Long Questions that required deep meticulous insights into the concepts."

