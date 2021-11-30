CBSE Class 10 exams for major subjects begin in Delhi schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Term 1 board exam for major subjects in Class 10 started on Tuesday with the Social Science test, which many students felt was not very difficult. Schools also said that the exam was conducted smoothly in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first time that board exam for major papers are being held in person since pandemic started in March last year.

In view of the pandemic, CBSE had earlier announced a two-term board exam this year, with Term 1 featuring a 90-minute test in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format. Exams for minor subjects had begun on November 16.

A statement issued by the CBSE on Tuesday said that over 21 lakh candidates took the Social Science board exam in 13,357 examination centres in India and abroad. The board further said that the OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets of the candidates were also checked and uploaded by schools the same day. “Question papers are reported to be balanced by students and teachers,” the CBSE stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

School administrators said that they were able to conduct the exam without any disruptions even though there were more students taking the test.

Sudha Acharya, the chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference, which has over 120 private Delhi schools as its members, said, “The paper was pretty direct and students didn’t face any troubles with the question paper. The answer options for one question were repetitive but that didn’t create any major hindrance. Overall, it was a good paper,” said Acharya, who is the principal of ITL School in Dwarka.

She said her school limited physical classes to students of classes 6 to 8 on Tuesday since teachers were required for board duty. “We are gradually organising ourselves better and using various facilities so that classes and exams can be conducted at the same time in line with physical distancing norms,” said Acharya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students who appeared for the exam on Tuesday said that the paper was not very difficult or lengthy.

Ekveer Sahoo (14), a student of The Indian School, said, “The exam went well for me. The questions were from the syllabus only and the paper was not very lengthy. I would say the difficulty level was average and overall it was a good experience for most of us.”

Uday Soni (15), another student of the same school, said the paper was not lengthy and of average difficulty. “Most questions came from the syllabus... I was able to complete the paper, well within time,” he said.

The first CBSE Class 12 board exam for a major subject --Sociology -- will be conducted on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}