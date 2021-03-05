CBSE class 10 maths exam 2021: Top tips to boost your score

The beauty of mathematics is that it is probably the only subject where you can score 0 and 100. However, it is a nightmare to most students and the reasons are more than one. While some find maths boring others find it difficult. Mathematics isn’t a subject that tells a story which can be mugged up. It requires logical reasoning and analytical skills. This is one of the key reasons behind students shying away from the subject or becoming phobic of it. The fear blows out of proportion during the time of exams, especially the board exams.

With the CBSE class 10 Maths exam almost knocking at the door (21st May), students are burning the midnight oil trying hard to grasp those complex theorems and formulae. However, mathematics isn’t half as difficult as it seems. You will be able to ace the CBSE class 10 Maths exam if you stick to these simple, easy-to-follow tips and suggestions.

Know your syllabus well

It is very important to go through your syllabus course structure and unit-wise weightage thoroughly. This will help you plan and prioritise better. With schools remaining shut for months, the CBSE has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent this year. Go through the revised syllabus minutely before you create a preparation strategy for the last three months. Once you are clear about the unit-wise weightage, you can decide how much time you should devote in each of them.

Don’t neglect NCERT

If you want to score well in CBSE class 10 maths exam, you have to be very well-conversant with the NCERT textbook. Almost the entire question paper of the CBSE maths exam includes the content from this book. Solve each and every problem in it to master the subject.

Refer to additional study materials

Alongside your NCERT maths book, you should refer to other maths books to ace your CBSE class 10 maths exam. Class 10 mathematics books by RD Sharma and RS Aggarwal are good options to try. You can’t go wrong with either of them. Question banks are another essential in the preparation regimen of CBSE toppers. You can rely on Oswaal publication’s question bank for class 10. It covers almost all kinds of questions that you need to answer.

Solve sample question papers

This is very crucial. The official website of CBSE has released 2021 sample question papers for Maths Basic and Maths Standard along with the marking scheme. Make sure you solve them for a better understanding of the format of the question paper and the weightage structure. This practice will help figure out the apt answering strategy in the exam hall, the time you can devote to each question, so on and so forth. Also, solve the previous years’ question papers regularly. This will give you a better clarity about your strengths and weaknesses while allowing you to work on the areas that need improvement. Your time management skills will also improve with regular practice.

Maintain a separate copies for formulae and theories

While you must have had designated copies for solving maths problems, devote one entirely for formulae theorems, and concepts. Jot everything down in it. This will prove to be useful during your last-minute revision.

Don’t skip the steps

Solve your math problems in steps. The board exam allots marks for steps too. So, even if your answer is wrong due to some calculation mistake, you will be able to score some marks. The solved question papers of previous years will help pick up the skill of writing answers in steps.

Start with easy problems

This exam strategy applies to all subjects. If you start with a difficult question, you’ll get stuck and may not have enough time to answer the ones you know well. So, it’s best to quickly solve the problems that you are confident about.

Devote time to graphs and figures

These are effective tools for scoring high in your CBSE maths exam. Pay attention to detail while drawing a graph or figure.

Focus on neatness

Make sure your answer sheet is clean. Avoid overwriting or striking something out. The sheets on which you do your rough work should be neat too.