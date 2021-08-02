Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 not releasing today: Board Official
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 not releasing today: Board Official

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 not releasing today, August 2, 2021. The Board official has confirmed this. However, as per Exam controller the Class 10 result will be declared this week.
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Central Board of Secondary Education will not release CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 on August 2, 2021, confirmed Board official. The Class 10 result will be announced this week, but not today. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 will have to wait for some more time and can check their results after declaration on cbseresults.nic.in.

The Board had announced the Class 12 results on July 30. Soon after the declaration of the Class 12 result, the students of Class 10 wanted to know when their results will be announced. To which CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that they have started to work on CBSE 10th result from July 30 and will try to deliver it by next week.

The CBSE Exam Controller also informed that the examination board has created a scheme in which it will conduct more than one exam.

This year the examination was scheduled to be conducted in may but was cancelled due to a surge in COVID19 cases. Around 18 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams across the country. Students can check their results on various platforms from websites to mobile apps, Digilocker to SMS.

