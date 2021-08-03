CBSE class 10 result 2021 under process for over 16,000 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 result on Tuesday for over 20 lakh students, and has said that the result of 16639 students is under process. The results of these students will be declared later.

Further details on the result declaration of these students is awaited.

99.04% students have passed the CBSE class 10 and are eligible for higher education. Last year, 91.46% of total students had passed class 10.

In class 10 this year, 0.84% of the total students, comprising 17636 students, have been placed in compartment category. The exams for these students will be held from August 16 to September 15.

The board had announced the results for class 12 on July 30, and the scores of 65,184 candidates have been held back.

On pending class 12 result, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations had said, "The result of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year. Hence, the board is looking into the interest of these candidates and their result will be declared latest by August 5."

This year, 99.37 per cent of over 14.30 lakh class 12 students have cleared the exam.

The total number of students who have passed class 10 and 12 has increased from last year.