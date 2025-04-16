CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: LOC correction window closes tomorrow at cbse.gov.in, check details

Central Board of Secondary Education will close the LOC correction window on April 17, 2025. Schools can make corrections on the LOC data through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: LOC correction window closes tomorrow at cbse.gov.in

As per the official notice, the correction facility for correction in particulars is available through CAMC portal till tomorrow for all schools for uploading the correct data of candidates along with proper school record.

The LOC corrections or updation requests can be done for Mother/Father Name interchange, name correction for candidate and mother/father (only minor corrections are permitted), F_L_Code Correction, photo correction, DOB correction (permitted only as per rules and based on supporting documents), updation in single child field, gender correction (only if a mistake in male/ female has been made).

Complete change of name of candidate and parents will not be permitted.

The processing fee of ₹1000 per candidate will be charged for correction in the record of the regular candidates. This fee will be deposited by the schools to the Regional office concerned.

The Board opened the correction window on April 9, 2025 after it found that many schools had submitted wrong data. This facility is provided for correction in particulars of candidates so that correct result and marks statement can be provided to candidates.

This year, the board conducted the CBSE Class 10 Exams 2025 from February 15 to March 18. Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad were eligible to appear in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams. The results for Class 10 will be announced on the official websites of CBSE. To check the results when declared, students will need to details such as Roll number, School number, and Date of birth. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.