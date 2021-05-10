CBSE Class 10 results 2021: Link to upload Class 10th marks by schools activated

The central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, May 10 activated the link for uploading of marks of class 10 students by the schools.

The link has been made available on the e-Pareeksha 2021 portal. Schools affiliated to the board can now upload the marks of the students. CBSE had earlier this month released the marking scheme for Class 10 students.

All the schools affiliated to the CBSE board can upload the marks on or before June 11. As per the notification released by CBSE on May 1, the Class 10 results will be announced by June 20 this year.

Each year, students are assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject, in which 20 marks are for internal assessment and 80 marks are for year-end examinations. However, as the year-end exam for Class 10 has been cancelled by the board due to pandemic, marks allotted to students out of 80 marks will be calculated this time on the basis of internal examination held by the schools throughout the year.

Broadly, the following exams/tests will be used for school-based assessment, and their weightage in terms of maximum marks is given below:

Periodic test or unit test: 10 marks

Half-yearly or mid-term exam: 30 marks

Pre boards: 40 marks

How schools can upload marks:

Visit the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

Click on the link Policy for Tabulation of Marks Class X Board exam 2021 | Click here

A new page will appear

Click on the link that reads, "UPLOADING OF THEORY DATA FOR CLASS X" or "UPLOADING OF INTERNAL ASSESSMENT/PRACTICAL DATA FOR CLASS X"

Key in your credentials and login

Upload the marks of class 10th and Submit

Majority of CBSE affiliated schools have already completed internal assessment (for 20 marks) and uploaded their data on CBSE portal.

For details check the notification on the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html