CBSE Class 10 students to be promoted on basis of internal assessment

The Centre on Wednesday cancelled class 10 Board Exams and said that the results will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the CBSE in view of the surge of COVID-19 pandemic across the country. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials earlier today to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, said sources.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government.

He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed, it added.

The pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID 19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others.

In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states. Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country.

Over the past few days, several political leaders had urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board exams amid growing COVID-19 numbers across the country.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored.

Maharashtra School education minister Varsha Gaikwad had also requested the CBSE, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and other boards to reschedule their exam dates due to the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Wednesday, Punjab chief minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh wrote to the Centre seeking postponement of class 10 and 12 board exams.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had urged Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to intervene and direct CBSE to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the board exams in May.