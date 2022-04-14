CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exam: Maths sample paper, marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 term 2 board exam, 2022, from April 26 to May 24, 2022. Date sheet and admit cards for term 2 exam has been released on cbse.nic.in. The board has also released sample papers for Class 10 subjects on cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths

CBSE Class 10 Basic and Standard Maths papers will be conducted on May 5 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (basic) paper will have 14 questions divided into sections A, B and C. In section A, there will be 6 questions of 2 marks each. Internal choice will be provided in two questions.

Section B will have 4 questions of 3 marks each, with internal choice in one question.

Section C of term 2 Basic Maths paper for Class 10 will have 4 questions of 4 marks each with internal choice in one question.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) sample paper

CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus term 2

CBSE Class 10 Standard Maths

The question paper consists of 14 questions divided into 3 sections – A, B, C.

Section A will have 6 questions of 2 marks each and there will be internal choice in two questions.

Section B will have 4 questions of 3 marks each with internal choice in one question.

Section C will have 4 questions of 4 marks each with internal choice in one question.

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) sample paper

