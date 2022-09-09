Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE.

The results for Class 10 compartment exam can be checked by candidates in the list of website and other platforms given below.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Results 2022 Declared: Where to check result

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Mobile App: web.umang.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

The school wise result will also be sent to schools on their official email id- school code @cbseshiksha.in. In the case of the students who appeared for improvement or who were unable to qualify the Compartment Examination, only one/ two subjects performance will be available in their Digilocker.

The Board will also start the process of verification of marks for the students who are not satisfied with their performance in the Compartment Examinations will effect from September 12, 2022. Thereafter, the facility of providing photocopy of evaluated answer books and re-evaluation will also be made available. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

