CBSE Class 10th Maths exam tomorrow; sample papers and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold Class 10th board examinations for Mathematics (Standard) and Mathematics (Basic) papers tomorrow, March 11. Both papers are scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. CBSE Class 10th Maths exam tomorrow

Over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE board Class 10, and 12 exams this year. The CBSE class 10 examination will end on March 13.

Ahead of the Mathematics examinations, here is a look at some important points mentioned on the sample papers. CBSE SQPs can be downloaded from the website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Class 10 Mathematics Basic

The maximum marks in the Mathematics basic paper are 80 and the duration is three hours.

The sample question paper is divided into five sections: A, B, C, D and E.

Section A has 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each.

Section B has 5 Short Answer-I (SA-I) type questions carrying 2 marks each.

Section C has 6 Short Answer-II (SA-II) type questions carrying 3 marks each.

Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA) type questions carrying 5 marks each.

Section E has 3 sourced-based/case-based/passage-based/integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub-parts.

All questions in the Basic Mathematics paper are compulsory. Internal choices have been provided in some questions.

Students must draw neat figures wherever required. If not stated, use 22/7 as the value of Pi (π)

CBSE Class 10th Maths (Basic) sample question paper

Class 10 Mathematics Standard

The Standard Mathematics (theory) paper is three hour long and is for a total of 80 marks. The sample paper has five sections: A, B, C, D and E.

The first section consists of 20 MCQs of one mark each and section B has five questions of two marks each.

Section C has six questions of three marks each and section D has four questions of five marks each.

The last section has three case-based integrated units of assessment of four marks with sub-parts.

All questions in the paper are compulsory with internal choice in some questions.

Draw neat figures wherever required. Take the value of Pi (π) as 22/7 wherever required if not stated.

CBSE Class 10th Maths (Standard) sample question paper