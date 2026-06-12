CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 10 results?

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More

The Class 10 second exam results can also be checked on other official websites which include cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can check the results via SMS and mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG as well.

The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The first exam results were announced on April 15. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.

The CBSE, according to the recommendations of the NEP, 2020, introduced second Board exam for students to improve their performance in up to three subjects. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.