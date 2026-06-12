CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 10 results?
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results will be announced and will be available on results.cbse.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. ...Read More
The Class 10 second exam results can also be checked on other official websites which include cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can check the results via SMS and mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG as well.
The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
The first exam results were announced on April 15. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
The CBSE, according to the recommendations of the NEP, 2020, introduced second Board exam for students to improve their performance in up to three subjects. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 11:15:45 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Website to check
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:58:23 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Results not out
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:41:59 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Region wise pass percentage
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE Class 10 results were declared at 4 pm on April 15 with the southern region recording a higher pass percentage.
CBSE released the region-wise pass percentage, wherein Trivandrum and Vijayawada recorded the highest at 99.79 per cent. They were followed by Chennai at 99.58 per cent, Bengaluru at 98.91 per cent and Delhi West at 97.45 per cent.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:09:49 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Results not out yet
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:32:59 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:28:40 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Why is 2 Class 10 board exams introduced?
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE, according to the recommendations of the NEP, 2020, introduced second Board exam for students to improve their performance in up to three subjects.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:25:02 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Check first exam pass percentage
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:22:27 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: First exam result date
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The first exam results were announced on April 15.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:21:59 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:15:59 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 exam dates
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:09:13 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 second exam results can also be checked on other official websites which include cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can check the results via SMS and mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG as well.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:05:09 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:01:43 am
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the result of second board examination has not been disclosed yet.