CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: How, where to check 10th results when out?
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE 10th results will be announced soon and will be available on the official websites. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CBSE 10th Result 2026. The results for the second Class 10 examination are expected to be out soon. All candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in....Read More
The Class 10 second board exam results will also be available on other official websites, such as cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can check the results via SMS and mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG as well.
This year, the Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and ended on May 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper.
The Board announced the first exam results on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
The CBSE, according to the recommendations of the NEP, 2020, introduced second Board exam for students to improve their performance in up to three subjects. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Website to check
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination can check the results when announced on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Who could appear for the second exam?
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates of the session 2024-25 who were placed in compartment. (Third Chance Compartment).
Candidates of the session 2024-25, who were eligible but did not appear in Board's Main Examinations 2026. (Third Chance Compartment).
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: How to check marksheets?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Check pass percentage
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: When was first board results out?
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: The Board announced the first exam results on April 15, 2026.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Check starting and ending papers
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: The exam started with the Mathematics paper and ended with the Social Science paper.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Check exam dates
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: This year, the Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and ended on May 21, 2026.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check for results
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 second board exam results will also be available on other official websites, such as cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can check the results via SMS and mobile apps like Digilocker and UMANG as well.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Main website to check results
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: All candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Class 10 Second Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the results has not been shared yet.