The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the CBSE Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies application window on May 25, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for scanned copies of answer books can do it through the official website of CBSE at pvr.cbseit.in.

CBSE Class 12 answer sheet scanned copies application window ends today, direct link here(ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To get a scanned copy, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as fee. Earlier, the fee was ₹700/-, which has been reduced. The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Processing charges shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc.

Direct link to apply for scanned copies

How to apply for scanned copies

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for scanned copies of Class 12.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at pvr.cbseit.in.

2. Click on scanned copy application link available on the page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and fill the details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and fill the details. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 5. Once done, make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Once done, make the payment of application fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Click on submit ad download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Click on submit ad download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per the official notice, the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon. It is reiterated that on account of the Board's commitment to provide every student desirous of availing that facility, that portal shall remained open for at least 2 days after the last copy of scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the official notice, the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon. It is reiterated that on account of the Board's commitment to provide every student desirous of availing that facility, that portal shall remained open for at least 2 days after the last copy of scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students who want to obtain scanned copies for archival purposes will get the opportunity immediately after the current process of reevaluation is completed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students who want to obtain scanned copies for archival purposes will get the opportunity immediately after the current process of reevaluation is completed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Official Notice Here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON